police-look-for-parents-of-toddler-found-alone-on-bradenton-street

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the parents of a toddler who was found wandering on a street in Bradenton.

Police shared a photo of the child on social media Monday and said he was found in the 2100 block of 11th Street West.

The boy is now safe and in the care of officers.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the child’s parents to call Bradenton police at 941-932-9300 or 911.

