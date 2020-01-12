Police: Man arrested after deliberately lighting several fires in Carlisle

Loading...

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. – Police say they have arrested a man accused of deliberately causing several fires in Carlisle.

John Petonyak II, 41, was arrested after police alleged that he had deliberately lit several fires, including a dumpster fire at a Little Caesars pizza and a funeral home.

On January 11th, around 2:05 a.m., the Carlisle police and fire department responded to a small Caesars pizza for a reported garbage container fire discovered by state troopers in the region. At the scene of the crime, the police discovered another fire that had been lit on a nearby concrete walkway.

At 02:22 a.m., another fire was reported to the Pennsylvania Counseling Services at the intersection of Greystone Road and East High Street. When the authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered several large plastic recycling bins on fire next to the building. Police say the fire also spread and caused damage to the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire outside.

A fire investigation by a detective from the Carlisle Police Department showed that the fires were intentionally started.

Police say that later a third fire was intentionally set in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory on the 2000 block of West Trindle Road. According to the police, an attempt was made to set fire to one of the funeral home’s vehicles by inserting parts of an American flag into the vehicle’s fuel opening and setting it on fire.

Fortunately, the police say that the fire did not spread to the fuel tank.

During their investigation, the police said they had received surveillance videos from the companies concerned and found that Petonyak was the suspect.

Petonyak was taken into custody and later disclosed to investigators that the police said he had started the fire.

He is now facing several arson charges.

