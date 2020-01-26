Police: man dies of heart attack, no corona virus in the tourist bus in Johor | Malaysia

Police say the death of a man on a tourist bus at the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ complex in Tanjung Kupang is due to a heart attack rather than the new 2019 coronavirus. – Image by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Jan. 26 – Police say the death of a man on a tourist bus in Sultan Abu Bakar’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Tanjung Kupang, near Gelang Patah, was due to a heart attack and not Roman Coronavirus due to the 2019 vintage.

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief, AKP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, said the man was not a Chinese citizen but a Singaporean.

He said he received a call from the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex immigration officer at around 7:05 a.m. yesterday, informing him that a 78-year-old Singaporean was passed out on a tourist bus that had checked in front of the immigration counter for passports.

Initial investigations showed that the man and his 68-year-old wife traveled from Singapore to the Genting Highlands.

“When the bus stopped at the passport checkpoint, the man suddenly complained of chest pain and an uncomfortable feeling with his wife,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi said the man had been brought to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and doctors had confirmed that he had died of a heart attack. He had a medical record of heart disease and treatments that were performed in Singapore.

“After the viral incident on social websites, the public was advised to carefully distribute the news before confirming its accuracy.

“The police have investigated the person who distributed this fake news pursuant to Section 505 (b) of the Criminal Code,” he said. – Bernama