Police: Man found passed out in car with 2-year-old girl home alone in Tarpon Springs

By
Nellie McDonald
-
Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville man was arrested in Tarpon Springs Sunday after he was found passed out in his car while a 2-year-old he was caring for was left alone in a home on Pine Street.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man passed out in his car in the parking lot of a business in the 4900 block of US 19 ALT Sunday morning.

Deputies identified the man as Nicholaus A. Johnson, 39 of Jacksonville, who was in town visiting family.

Deputies were able to make contact with Johnson’s girlfriend, also from Jacksonville, who asked deputies about her 2-year-old daughter. When deputies learned Johnson was supposed to be caring for the child, they immediately responded to where Johnson was staying in Tarpon Springs.

Deputies located the child at the home on Pine Street to find the child asleep inside the home. There was no one else at the house at the time.

The child, who was unharmed, was transported to the police station where she was held until the mother drove down to pick her up.

Johnson was arrested by the Tarpon Springs Police Department on felony child neglect charges and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

