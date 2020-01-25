Police: man high up on “mushrooms”, transgender woman flogged with a pistol, who then flung the gun away

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man is accused of hitting a transgender woman with a gun several times before wrestling, hiding, and calling the police, the Austin police said.

The victim said Jeffrey Pace, whom she had known for about four months, called her that evening and asked if she wanted to come over. He informed her that he was taking “mushrooms” or psilocybin mushrooms, according to an affidavit, and although he had hired her as an escort in the past, she told the police that she was only expecting to go to East Third’s block 2900 driving to his home road to hang out.

She told the police when she arrived that two escorts would go. She also said that Police Pace pulled a gun out of his dresser “to make sure she wasn’t trying to steal anything,” and then said he had to go to the bank to pay for one of the escorts. She took it and they returned home.

The victim said Pace has been “disrespectful to her and acting strange” since she arrived at his home.

“(The victim) was concerned that the pace could be so fast that he would do something that hurt him or her,” the affidavit says. She told him that she was going and went to collect her things.

Then she told the police that he had accused her of stealing his gun on the dresser. Then he grabbed her and pointed to her. Then he started hitting her with the barrel of the gun.

The victim informed the police that they had taken up the gun and were able to get it after a fight that put them in a headlock. She said Pace kept beating and biting her. According to the affdavit, she was able to run away.

Around 13:53 in the morning, the victim called the police about the fight and told them that she was hiding in the back yard of a neighbor. She stopped her on arrival and showed them where she had hidden the 9 mm Taurus pistol 6. At about the same time, the police received a call from Jeffrey Pace, who claimed the victim stole his car and weapon. The police found his car in his driveway.

The police questioned Pace, who apparently still suffered from the effects of psilocybin mushrooms and who changed his story several times. One version of the events he told the police was that he had pulled out a gun so the victim would not “try” anything, but then she grabbed him and his keys and ran out of the house, according to the affidavit. Pace said they struggled outside and hit each other with the gun before the victim ran away. Another version said the escorts attacked him and stole his gun, the affidavit said.

As of Monday, Pace is no longer in custody. He faces a heavy attack with a lethal weapon load.

