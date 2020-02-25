police:-man-questioned-after-teen-stabbed-to-death-in-st.-pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man was being questioned in the death of an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning.

Police said Justin Schmitt was stabbed during an altercation at a home in the 4800 block of Haines Road North around 2: 30 a.m.

Schmitt was taken to Bayfront Health where he was pronounced deceased.

St. Petersburg police said a man was detained and questioned about what happened.

“It looks like the two men were known to each other and they got into some kind of quarrel,” Fernandez said.

The other man was not badly hurt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

