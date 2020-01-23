Police: Man slashed strangers in downtown St. Pete and tried to take his wallet

(Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old man is charged after slitting a stranger’s jaw in an attack in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The attack occurred around 7:45 p.m. outside of Regions Bank on 510 Central Avenue.

Police said Tyler Andrew Garrison approached the man with a blade and cut his jaw.

The 2-inch wound required 20 stitches, the police said.

According to the affidavit, Garrison followed the victim onto the street and asked for his wallet. The police said the victim stumbled in the middle of the street when he tried to withdraw.

“The accused stood over him and was still demanding his wallet. Only when the victim started calling the police did the accused withdraw, ”the detention report said.

Garrison was arrested with a lethal weapon on charge of a battery and sent to the Pinellas County Prison.

He is held on a $ 10,000 bond.

