police:-man-upset-at-nurses-sets-fire-to-hospital-bed-in-florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police in Florida say a patient who was upset because he said nurses wouldn’t bring him his clothes has now traded his hospital gown for an orange jail uniform.
News outlets report that 75-year-old John David King is accused of setting fire to his hospital bed to get the nurses’ attention.
Staff at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach had to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
King made it as far as the elevators before he was arrested on Saturday.
The $4,000 bed was damaged beyond repair and King was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Former USF player hoping to impress at NFL Scouting Combine
Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car
3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso
Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton
Wednesday Midday Weather Update
This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on “The Voice” tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.
Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County
Search underway for missing jet skier, police say
K-9 memorial pkg
Trending Stories