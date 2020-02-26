police:-man-upset-at-nurses-sets-fire-to-hospital-bed-in-florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police in Florida say a patient who was upset because he said nurses wouldn’t bring him his clothes has now traded his hospital gown for an orange jail uniform.

News outlets report that 75-year-old John David King is accused of setting fire to his hospital bed to get the nurses’ attention.

Staff at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach had to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

King made it as far as the elevators before he was arrested on Saturday.

The $4,000 bed was damaged beyond repair and King was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES: