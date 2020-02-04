Police: Man with knife accused of assaulting York bar staff

YORK – According to the York police, a 36-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing employees in a York alcohol bar with a knife.

Alexis Pillot, not a permanent address, is charged with several serious injuries in the incident that occurred around 10:15 p.m. At Fig & Barrel, 25 W. Market St, the police say.

Six officers and several missions of a Taser device were needed to defeat Pillot, who allegedly cut one of the bar employees with a knife and beat another when he was escorted out of the building, the police said.

The incident began when police at the Pillot bar ordered police to leave.

Pillot allegedly cut an employee’s face with his knife and hit another man when he was fetched from the bar, police say.

According to the police, when officers used a taser device on Pillot, he fell to the ground. But he continued to resist and allegedly threw alcohol bottles at officials, the police said.

When he was finally detained, the police said they found a small knife in Pillot’s pocket.

In addition to the heightened bodily harm charges, Pillot is also charged with simple assault.

He is in York County Prison and cannot pay a $ 300,000 bail.

