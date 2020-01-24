Police manhunt after 3 children approached by strangers in Whyteleafe, Caterham and Oxted

Police set up additional patrols after three children were approached by strangers in Whyteleafe, Caterham and Oxted the same afternoon.

All the children were approached by men they did not know on Wednesday January 22.

In two of the disturbing incidents, the children were grabbed at the waist by the man who approached them.

Surrey police are working to determine if the incidents are linked.

The first occurred at 12:35 p.m. on Bluehouse Lane in Oxted when a 15-year-old girl was grabbed around the waist by a man she did not know.

The man fled when a member of the public stopped to help the teenager.

He has been described as white, with a slightly tanned complexion, about 6 feet tall, with a broad, plump, dark gray construction combed over distinctive bushy silver hair and eyebrows.

He was wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Later in the afternoon, a 10-year-old boy briefly spoke to a man in a gray Mercedes who yelled at him from his car.

The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Stafford Road, Caterham, and the man is described as having a beard, brown hair, and appeared to have aged in his forties.

Then, just 15 minutes later at 3.30 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was grabbed around the waist by a man she did not know on Whyteleafe Road in Whyteleafe. The girl fled to Beverley Road.

The neighborhood police team, the Surrey Police Force, regularly conduct patrols, video surveillance and door-to-door investigations in these areas.

Anyone concerned can speak to one of the uniformed officers.

Acting Inspector Jon Vale of the Tandridge Neighborhood Team said: “We have been liaising with local schools to update them and remind parents of the importance of reiterating personal safety advice at their children.

“We are trying to determine if any of these reports are linked and a number of investigations are under way to identify anyone involved.

“While information of this nature is cause for concern, we must keep in mind that suspicious incidents of this type can sometimes be caused by misunderstanding or miscommunication.

“Police patrols will be in place around local schools at the start and end of the school day to help prevent further incidents and to reassure school communities.

“If you have seen anything suspicious of this information or have recently experienced something similar in the area, please call 101 as soon as possible.”

If you have seen something suspicious, call the Surrey police at 101 (999 in an emergency) and quote 45200008799.

You can also give information, 100% anonymous, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or via their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

.