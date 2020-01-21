Police: Mom confesses to having killed her 3 young children

PHOENIX (AP / WFLA) – According to police, a 22-year-old woman has confessed to killing her three young children in their Phoenix home.

A relative who lives in the residence called the police on Monday and replied to the officials that he had found a 7-month-old girl, a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, the authorities said. The children stopped responding and were pronounced dead after CPR officers and firefighters provided first aid.

According to the authorities, the police questioned the mother, the father and another relative. There was no apparent trauma to the children, and relatives said the illness could have been a factor, the police said.

It is still unclear how the children died. Police said the family recently moved from Oklahoma to Phoenix.

“What we do know is that the mother has admitted to harming her children,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Tuesday morning. “We’re trying to figure out why this happened. Every time you have three children who have passed away, it’s suspicious.”

According to Fortune, the woman is in custody and arrested on suspicion of first degree murder.

This is an evolving story. Please try again for updates.

LAST STORIES: