(TORONTO) – The worst shooting in Canada began during a domestic dispute between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, a police official said Thursday.

The official told The Associated Press that the weekend’s violence in Nova Scotia broke out following a dispute between the couple. The official, who spoke on the condition of insecurity, said more details will be provided during the meeting Friday.

Police say Gabriel Wortman, 51, was the only person who committed the shooting that killed at least 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia. There are 16 playgrounds in five rural communities in northern and central Nova Scotia.

The suspect was shot early Sunday morning about 13 hours after the attack.

Police said several bodies were found inside and outside the home in Portapique, according to police. Bodies have also been found in four other communities, and authorities believe the shooter targeted people who were initially injured but later began to attack them intentionally while walking around.

Police say Wortman committed most of the attacks as a police officer in a car that looked like a sofa. They say he shot people in and around their homes and then set fire to homes in Portapique.

Wortman, who owns a dental practice in downtown Dartmouth, near Halifax, lived for a while at Portapique, according to residents. The Atlantic Denture Hospital, its practice, was closed last month due to diarrhea and diarrhea.

Authorities say Wortman has no police history, but information later emerged on at least one run with the law. Nova Scotia court records confirm that he was ordered to consult on his anger management after he pleaded guilty to murdering a man in Halifax on October 29, 2001.

The court found him guilty on October 7, 2002, as his trial began. He was jailed for nine months for probation, fined $ 50 and charged with stealing from the person, and prohibited the possession or possession of a firearm, ammunition or other explosive device.

Murders of people are rarely recorded in Canada. The country fulfilled gun control laws after Marc Lepine shot 14 women with himself permanently in Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique in 1989. Before the weekend, it was the worst mass murder in Canada.

