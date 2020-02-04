Police offer $ 5K reward in Tyrone Shaw’s unsolved murder

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Who Killed Tyrone Shaw? That’s the question investigators have been trying to answer for a year.

According to police, the 46-year-old New Jersey man was found dead on February 4, 2019 on I-81 about a mile south of the Hershey exit in Dauphin County.

A soldier found Shaw’s body between his SUV and a guardrail around 11:00 p.m. tonight.

After an investigation, the police found that Shaw’s black 2004 GMC Yukon had been there about four and a half hours before he was found.

Police say they also believe the SUV was disabled due to a flat tire, and when Shaw came out to see what was going on, he was shot in the head.

A year later, the killer is still at large.

The state police wrote in part: “This case has been a top priority for soldiers stationed at Harrisburg train station since the beginning of the investigation.”

The police believe Shaw was targeted – and visited the Allison Hill area in Harrisburg regularly before he was murdered.

We went door to door to see if anyone would talk, but no one was ready to reveal his identity on camera.

A neighbor told us that he recognized Shaw’s face and remembered seeing him in the area.

Another neighbor said the incident was all too familiar.

“There are a lot of drug transactions going on here,” said a neighbor who was unwilling to reveal his identity. “Like cars that stand around, people who get in and out or get out, people who run [there are] different faces in the area all the time.”

“There are many murders and unsolved cases. I feel sorry for the families, the judiciary needs to be served,” they added.

In this case, anyone with information that leads to an arrest will be offered a cash reward of $ 5,000.

Anyone with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS and remain anonymous.