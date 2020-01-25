Police officers in Chicago find vehicle connected to robberies in Calumet Park; 4 in custody

Four people were arrested Friday in the south of the suburbs of Calumet Park after the Chicago police found a vehicle in connection with an investigation of theft.

The vehicle was repaired at 11:36 PM. in the 12800 block of South Bishop Street, according to the Chicago police. Four “interested people” were taken into custody.

Investigators believe that the vehicle is linked to multiple robberies, but the police could not confirm where or when the robberies occurred.

In a previously announced community warning, police said a group of men driving around in a dark-colored car had been wanted in connection with seven robberies since January 17, including a Thursday night in which a man was shot in the chest at Rogers Park.

The police could not confirm whether the repaired vehicle or the arrested persons were related to the series of robberies and said the case was still under investigation on Saturday morning.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.