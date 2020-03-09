Police officers ‘justified’ in fatal Brookline capturing: DA report

The law enforcement officers who fatally shot a male in Brookline previous month — 6 officers who fired 31 pictures — were “justified” in the use of force, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Business office introduced on Monday.

Officers shot Mattapan person Juston Root, 41, to demise on Route 9 in Brookline on Feb. 7 following he pointed what they thought to be a gun at them and would not fall it, in accordance to police. The taking pictures came soon after officers chased Root from exterior Brigham and Women’s Clinic.

“Boston and Condition Police officers loudly and frequently issued appropriate instructions that Root need to clearly show his arms and get on the floor,” reads Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey’s remaining report on the deadly use of force incident.

“Officer Fernandes observed Juston Root disregard instructions to ‘show your hands’ and rather attain into his jacket in a motion steady with drawing a firearm,” the report states. “Officer Fernandes fired his services weapon based mostly on the suspect reaching into his coat and the concern that he could be shot or killed, or that another individual at the scene could be shot or killed.”

Other officers on scene also observed Root not complying with law enforcement commands, in accordance to the report.

6 officers opened fire at Root, and the incident lasted less than 3.5 seconds. Root was shot 26 times, in accordance to the autopsy. There were 31 shell casings on scene.

“In light-weight of the constant narrative of occasions rising from law enforcement interviews, video footage, audio recordings, and civilian witnesses, for each of these 6 law enforcement officers, I obtain that the use of power by law enforcement in Brookline was objectively fair and justified,” Morrissey writes in the report.

The valet who was shot exterior the clinic after Root had threatened workers was struck by a stray bullet fired by a Boston law enforcement officer, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins has ruled.