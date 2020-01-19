Police officers killed in Honolulu

At least two police officers have been reported to have been killed in a shootout in the popular tourist town of Honolulu, Hawaii.

The FBI has confirmed that the authorities have responded to a situation with “active shooters”.

Houses are burning in the neighborhood of Hibiscus Drive, in which the residents were evacuated.

Smoke is rising from the area where an incident with active shooters occurred on Sunday (local time) in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Supplied) A house is burning in the Hibiscus Drive area of ​​Honolulu, where at least two were injured in a shootout. (Supplied)

Local media reported that gunfire was fired after police responded to an alleged stabbing into a house.

Hawaii News Now said the police had been shot from a property after an attempted eviction by a tenant.

Witnesses said the police later visited went up in flames and spread to nearby properties.

The Mayor of Honolulu, Kirk Caldwell, expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the families and friends of the two officials and the department.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii,” wrote Caldwell.