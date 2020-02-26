Police on scene of traffic crash with injuries in Plant City

By
Nellie McDonald
-
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Plant City Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash involving injuries.

Police say the crash happened in the area of North Alexander Street and Victoria Street.

Anyone traveling in that area is being asked to avoid it and to find alternative routes.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

