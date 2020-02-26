police-on-scene-of-traffic-crash-with-injuries-in-plant-city

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Plant City Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash involving injuries.
Police say the crash happened in the area of North Alexander Street and Victoria Street.
Anyone traveling in that area is being asked to avoid it and to find alternative routes.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season
Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton
Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak
Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness
BBB warns of political robocall scams
Study: If you drive an expensive car you’re probably a jerk
Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area
the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers
Aaron Murray on his teammate, Quinton Flowers
Bay Area football star remembers his roots at NFL Scouting Combine
Spring Hill resident among ‘violent extremists’ arrested for targeting journalists, activists around US
Hooters burger contaminated with metal sends woman to hospital, Tampa couple claims
Trending Stories