[police:-operation-introduced-to-nab-‘lookouts’-targetting-opportunity-kidnap-victims-in-esszone]

A generic watch of the Royal Malaysia Law enforcement emblem outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Image by Mukhriz Hazim

KUNAK, March 4 — Sabah law enforcement have solid a dragnet to detain the remaining ‘lookouts’ working hand-in-glove with kidnap-for-ransom groups (KFRG) in the Eastern Sabah Safety Zone (ESSzone).

Japanese Sabah Security Command (ESScom) Commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali explained ‘Ops Gasak’ was launched to tackle the threats determined and which regularly come about in the scorching location spots of ESSzone.

“Ops Gasak will neutralise the hot location parts in ESSzone from any cross-border crimes.

“ESSZone should really be totally free from cross-border legal things to do which could disrupt the harmony and nicely-being of the state,” he said in a statement in this article these days.

Hazani stated 41 unlawful immigrants were arrested today in an procedure at a few water villages, specifically Kampung Pangkalan Sumil, Kampung Kunak Jaya and Kampung Kulluk in Kunak.

The foreigners, comprising 21 adult males and 20 ladies, aged between 6 and 65 several years, were detained in the built-in procedure which started at 3am.

It was also aimed at wiping out illegal immigrants suspected of acting as ‘lookouts’ for KFRG.

“The very hot location places contain drinking water squatter settlements that are frequently employed as a staging stage by the ‘lookouts’, moreover starting to be hideouts for criminals,” he extra.

A whole of 255 people ended up checked through the operation mounted by 176 enforcement officers from numerous businesses.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Law enforcement, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Company, the Malaysian Immigration Division, the Countrywide Registration Department, Sabah Electrical energy Sdn Bhd and the Kunak District Council. — Bernama