[police-probe-war-of-terms,-gun-pointing-incident-at-pekan-baru-station]

Perak Law enforcement chief Datuk Razarudin Husain reported the case is getting investigated by each the Legal Investigation Department and the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS). — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 19 — Perak Police are investigating the war of words and phrases amongst two law enforcement officers on obligation, which allegedly finished only when just one pointed a pistol at the other, at the Pekan Baru Law enforcement station right here yesterday.

Perak Police main Datuk Razarudin Husain mentioned the case is currently being investigated by both of those the Prison Investigation Section and the Integrity and Normal Compliance Department (JIPS).

“We are investigating and collecting data from eyewitnesses to confirm no matter if or not this kind of (gun-pointing) incident took area.

“What we know is that equally had been on duty yesterday and are continue to functioning,” he told reporters when achieved following the Perak Police Contingent’s month-to-month assembly listed here currently.

It is learnt that in the 5pm incident yesterday, a war of phrases broke out in between a policewoman and a policeman at the station just before she drew out her pistol and pointed it at him.

Razarudin claimed law enforcement will not compromise any misconduct of its personnel, together with drug abuse, consequently the common evaluation and urine exam performed by JIPS and the Narcotic Criminal offense Investigation Section.

“We have also carried out the weekly operation to beat gambling and vice routines in all our districts as we really do not want to be accused of currently being corrupt. We have to uphold and make evident of our integrity at all time. That’s vital,” he included. — Bernama