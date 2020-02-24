[police-question-for-assistance-determining-lady-who-stole-briefcase]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A female grabbed an unattended briefcase within a FedEx retail store, concealed it driving a package deal she was carrying and left the company, police claimed.

Officers are inquiring for the public’s assistance determining the lady in the Jan. 18 theft at the FedEx retail store at 4001 Stockdale Highway. A surveillance impression of her has been produced.

She’s described as white, in her 20s or 30s, blond hair, medium develop, sporting a dim blue sweatshirt and dark denims.

Everyone with information regarding her identification is questioned to simply call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Office at 327-7111.