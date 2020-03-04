Chicago police have arrested a person of desire in connection to a fatal stabbing last month at a bar in West Town.

Police spokespeople would not confirm the title of the particular person arrested, but a no-bail arrest warrant was issued last 7 days for 30-12 months-previous Thomas Tansey in the murder of Kenneth Paterimos.

Tansey was at first arrested following the stabbing Feb. 21 at the scene of the attack outside the house Richard’s Bar, 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., law enforcement said.

Family of Kenneth Paterimos, stand in entrance of Richard’s Bar, demanding justice, Tuesday, March three, 2020. Kenneth was fatally stabbed outdoors Richard’s Bar final month. Tyler LaRiviere/Sunshine-Periods

He was later unveiled devoid of prices right after boasting self-defense, police reported.

Tansey is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was previously convicted of battery, according to courtroom records.

On Tuesday, family members of Paterimos gathered outside Richard’s Bar and chanted “justice for Kenny.”

Paterimos’ relatives claims the suspect in the killing yelled a homophobic slur at Paterimos just before stabbing him various occasions outside the house the bar.