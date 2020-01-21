Police raid Harlesden “squatters” residential property

Met police officers raided a Harlesden-Brent residential property where “squatters” are said to have taken over.

Revealing details of the operation on their Twitter account, police confirmed they were there this afternoon (Tuesday January 21)

Police have confirmed that everyone on the property on St Thomas Road has been abducted and they are waiting to board the property so that no one else can enter.

The operation was carried out in partnership with the Brent Council, which the police praised for its “rapid and effective response”.

Police on property in Harlesden

(Image: David Nathan)

In the photos taken near the syringes of the property, lighters and beers could be seen scattered on the road.

In a tweet, Harlesden police wrote: “We are at the scene in a room that had been taken over by squatters on St Thomas Street.

“We are happy to say that we have removed everyone from the property and are awaiting boarding to secure this property.

Drug paraphernalia found near the property

(Image: David Nathan)

“Thank you to the Brent Council for their prompt and efficient response.

“Quickly resolve this problem before it gets worse – the partnership is working at its best!

“Thank you to everyone who brought this issue to our attention.”

.