Firefighters ended up termed out to Holland Park in Kensington this afternoon (Wednesday, February 26) just after a protester tried to established herself on hearth outside the house the Cameroonian Superior Fee.

A protest was taking place outside the embassy in reaction to the Ngarbuh massacre, which took position on February 14.

A Metropolitan Police said: “At all around two.10pm officers became knowledgeable of a girl trying to douse herself in petrol and established herself on fire for the duration of a pre-prepared event in Holland Park.

“Officers who ended up existing quickly intervened and safeguarded the lady, who was not profitable in igniting her outfits.

“The London Hearth Brigade and the London Ambulance Services also attended – medics assessed the girl at the scene and she was not observed to be hurt.”

At least 22 civilians have been killed in the massacre which has been blamed on governing administration forces in Ngarbuh, in the north west of the African region.

Stories on the incident point out that at the very least 13 youngsters and one particular woman were being killed in the attack.