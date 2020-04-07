Police removed about a dozen people from the empty Hilo lot

HAWAII ISLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT DEPARTMENT Police removed about a dozen people who were lying on the ground behind Agasa Furniture today in Hilo. This picture shows a lot today before it was cleaned.

Hawaii island police conducted a sweep of illegal structures and squatters in a lot today in Hilo.

Police said about a dozen people and various structures were removed from a lot behind Agasa Furniture, starting at 6:30 a.m. The sweep occurred after court proceedings on Monday granted permission to continue county. The court’s mission included the appointment of a commissioner to oversee the legal procedures that are going forward, police said.

Hope Services offers alternative housing and assistance to those removed from the property. About four people took advantage of the services, while the inhabitants refused the housing services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released homeless camp counseling during the coronavirus outbreak. The CDC suggested that officials do not clear the camps unless individual housing units are available to prevent those displaced from dispersing in the community and spreading the virus. Police did not say how many housing units were available before today’s sweep.

The operation was completed at noon, the lot was cleaned, and the “No Screening” sign was placed on the property to prevent further activity. Other county and state agencies helped the police in cleaning up the lot.

Police said the action was taken in response to community complaints about the property, which resulted in a similar operation about a year ago because of illegal structures on the property.

