Police rescue a dog stuck alone in a boat after owner is hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms

After the owner left to go to the hospital for coronavirus symptoms, a dog was found stranded alone on a boat in Florida. The dog owner called the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and said he had no choice but to leave his beloved German Shepherd, Facebook said.

Marines and Animal Services officers in the Sheriff’s office have created plans to rescue animals from boats without endangering them. Residents were suspected of the coronavirus, so they boarded the ship in complete personal protective equipment, including bodysuits, gloves, and face masks. They found a dog and carried the boat back to the shore.

Although the team has worn protective gear to prevent exposure to the boat, experts say there is no evidence that pets could spread COVID-19.

The rescue squad was wearing protective gear to board a boat where a suspected coronavirus lived.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a small number of pets outside the United States have been reported to have contracted the virus after close contact with people with COVID-19, but not vice versa.

Nevertheless, pet owners should be aware of the advice given to most people during a pandemic. Dr. Anne Hohenhaus at the Animal Health Center in New York City tells CBS and don’t take care of your pet so you can be isolated from the whole family. news.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, dogs rescued from the boat will remain in the facility until their owners recover. For more information, CBS News contacted the office.

