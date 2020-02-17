[Police research for next suspect in connection with CTA Blue Line taking pictures]

Police are trying to identify a individual of interest in link with a shooting on a CTA Blue Line prepare previously this thirty day period at the UIC-Halsted quit on the In the vicinity of West Aspect.

The gentleman was with Patrick Waldon, who was billed with shooting somebody, through the Feb. five theft in the 400 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police reported.

The second suspect is explained as 20 to 30 yrs old, but law enforcement did not specify his alleged position in the theft or the shooting.

Surveillance photo launched Feb. 17, 2020, of a person of fascination wished in relationship with a shooting on a Blue Line prepare. Chicago police

Prepare dinner County prosecutors explained Waldon sat beside the target after the pair boarded a practice at the Jackson stop and demanded the sufferer give him his backpack.

The person disregarded Waldon and bought up to get off at the subsequent halt, prosecutors mentioned. Walden allegedly stood driving the guy, pressed a gun to his back again and fired a round right before obtaining off the prepare with the backpack.

Walton was arrested a few several hours afterwards in the 3000 block of West Harrison Road, law enforcement mentioned. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and becoming an armed recurring criminal.

He was requested held devoid of bail at a hearing Feb. six.