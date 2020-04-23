Police reveal ‘for initially time ever’ there have been no robberies yesterday in Camden and Islington

Law enforcement in two North London boroughs have celebrated a working day in which no residents were being robbed.

The coronavirus lockdown intended that “for the first time in all probability at any time” there ended up zero robberies in both Islington or Camden, which are jointly operate less than the very same Basic Command Device (BCU).

The Central North BCU recorded no robberies in anyway on Tuesday (April 21), together with robberies in which cyclists and moped-riders snatch valuables like handbags and mobile phones from folks on streets.

Camden Police tweeted: “For the to start with time almost certainly ever! Camden and Islington had a working day with: zero robberies, zero cycle enabled snatches and zero moped enabled snatches.

“Being house not only fights the virus, it fights criminal offense. Criminals now stand out, they do not care about lockdown.”

Law enforcement implied that by staying at property, they are now capable to location criminals extra conveniently, although the variety of potential victims has also fallen.

Metropolitan Police declared last 7 days that criminal offense costs for March 12 to April 14 were being 32 per cent lessen throughout Increased London than for the duration of the same interval in 2019.

The Met also exposed that “several hundred” fixed penalty notices have been handed to Londoners for alleged breaches of the new coronavirus regulations, while a exact range was not offered.

Examine More

Similar Articles or blog posts

Browse Extra

Related Articles

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist informed MyLondon that fines ended up getting handed out to a “small minority” who “despite every work to interact, reveal and motivate are refusing to stick to instructions”.

He extra: “In these uncommon cases officers have utilized their new powers in order to secure the NHS and keep people safe.”

“If somebody is out and about and we do have some issues as to why they could possibly be there, we will talk to them, we will have interaction, explain and stimulate them to go household.

“We have had an overwhelmingly favourable response from men and women – not only when we are talking to them across London but also by all the other interactions we’re carrying out online.

“Officers proceed to bear down on violence and are hugely noticeable on the streets and open up areas as nicely as responding to urgent calls for help.”