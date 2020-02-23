police-say-13-year-old-boy-wounded-in-the-course-of-accidental-shooting-in-nashville

Near Nashville Criminal offense Stoppers enables persons to anonymously submit guidelines to crimes they may possibly have info about. In this article are numerous techniques you can submit a suggestion to Crime Stoppers.

A Nashville boy is recovering from injuries sustained immediately after he was unintentionally shot on Saturday.

In accordance to the Metro Nashville Police Division, all over five p.m. the 13-year-previous boy was shot at a house in the 2400 block of Albion Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The residence is found close to Meharry Medical University.

He was taken by the Nashville Fire Office to Vanderbilt College Medical Middle for non-lifetime-threatening injuries in the taking pictures.

Based mostly on officers’ preliminary investigation, another teenager was the one dependable for shooting of the boy, while police believe it was an incident.

A law enforcement captain did not right away say no matter whether expenses are envisioned to be submitted in the scenario.

