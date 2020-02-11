Police say the motive for the `` premeditated and brutal '' attack on Purley who saw a teenager stabbed to death remains unknown

Police said the reason for a “premeditated” attack that saw a Purley teenager stabbed to death remains unknown.

Mason Bird, Lewis West and Kye Manning launched the “premeditated” attack on a 19-year-old boy as he relaxed with friends on Brighton Road in Purley on July 11, 2019.

The three young men, all armed with knives and their faces covered, stabbed their target four times as horrified members of the public watched near the Orion pharmacy.

Mr. Manning, 19, was stabbed in the heart during the fight. He collapsed and died at the scene.

Bird, 19, of Old Lodge Lane, Purley, and West, 18, of Waverley Gardens, Wembley, was imprisoned for a total of more than 16 years at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, February 5.

The court heard that at 8:55 p.m. the day of the attack, a taxi picked up Mr. Manning, Bird and West from Costcutter at Old Lodge Lane, Purley, near Bird’s home.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The taxi was ordered under a false name and the driver was asked to drop it off at Russell Hill Place, which leads to Brighton Road. Upon arrival, the driver was asked to wait.

Once out of the car, the three men put on their hoods, while Bird donned a hood, learned the court.

CCTV footage released in court shows Mr. Manning, Bird and West running towards the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and his friends while brandishing the knives. It was during the knife fight that Mr. Manning was stabbed.

Mason Bird (left) and Lewis West were imprisoned

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Prosecutor Andrew Ramsubhag told the court: “The victim was stabbed four times by the three attackers before he managed to escape and flee to a nearby address where the police and the ambulance service were called .

“Mr. Manning collapsed and was later pronounced dead at the scene of the stab wound. Bird and West walked away from the scene, leaving Mr. Manning lying on the ground.”

It was understood that West momentarily ran to the place where his friend was dying and exchanged his knife, which was 12 inches long, with Mr. Manning’s sword, which was 20 inches from long. He then fled and threw the sword into a construction site. The weapon was then recovered by the police.

The court learned that Bird returned to the taxi, which was waiting at Russell Hill Place, and told the driver to drive to his home in Old Lodge Lane. When he arrived, he told his mother what had happened and she drove her son to the crime scene.

Purley was locked out after attack

Ramsubhag said: “Members of the public, paramedics and police were all on hand to manage the incident and attempt to rescue Mr. Manning when Bird suddenly returned with (his) mom and friends on the scene. places.

“He was still brandishing the knife with which he stabbed the victim. His family took the knife and threw it through a nearby store door where it was then seized by an officer who questioned Bird about what had happened past.”

Bird was said to have lied to the police when questioned at the scene, claiming instead that he and Mr. Manning had been “ambushed” while walking towards KFC.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The police officer interviewing Bird noticed the knife near his feet and he was arrested.

He refused to answer questions at the police station and instead issued a statement saying that he would only answer questions as a witness rather than a suspect.

In part of this, he said, “I am totally shocked and devastated by the loss of my friend.”

Brighton Road was cordoned off for several hours after the attack

Police were unable to locate West, who had “gone into hiding” 20 days after the attack.

When he was arrested, he had shaved his hair in order to change his appearance. He told police that he was “not at the scene of the incident” and that he was at an address in High Wickham. He also refused to answer questions.

The victim – the man Mr. Manning, Bird and West came out to attack – was transported to the hospital with four stab wounds. It was heard in court that he refused to help the police provide a statement.

“According to the prosecution, this is a planned and planned attack which resulted in the death of one of the attackers – Mr. Manning,” said Ramsubhag.

“These two accused and Kye Manning armed themselves with large knives and a sword before ambushing the victim on Brighton Road where he was stabbed several times by the three.”

The reason remains unknown

Tributes left on Brighton Road where Kye Manning died after being stabbed

(Image: David Cook)

Chief Detective Inspector John Massey, who led the investigation, said: “It is still unclear why West and Bird decided to attack their victim, but there was clearly a personal dispute between the parties.

“It was a brutal attack prior to mediation that took place in broad daylight and at the sight of members of the public who witnessed these terrifying events.

“When their friend was fatally stabbed, they did not try to help him, they rather left him on the street to die.

“The events of this night illustrate the dangers of carrying a knife and we urge anyone with information about a person carrying a weapon to come forward or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

“Life embraced by knives and criminal activity”

In his conviction, Judge Adam Hiddleston described the events of July 11 as “shocking and tragic”.

He said: “This attack took place on the street in broad daylight. It was a summer evening and in sight of many members of the public.

“I believe about 40 or more people witnessed these horrific events which they no doubt would have found absolutely terrifying.”

Hiddleston added that it was “only a matter of extreme luck” that the victim’s injuries were no more serious.

“It was clearly a joint attack,” he said.

“That evening, each of you was part of a team determined to seriously injure the victim.”

Conviction

Bird, who was described by Mr. Hiddleston as someone who “embraced a life of knives and criminal activity”, was imprisoned for a total of nine years and six months, with an additional two-year license, after previously admitting to injuring section 18.

West, described as “someone who has been easily ruled in the past”, was imprisoned for a total of six years and nine months after pleading guilty to the same offense.

The two were also sentenced to three years in prison for violent unrest and 14 months for possession of an offensive weapon. These condemned will be executed simultaneously.

How to get help

If you have information that could help keep your community safe but don’t want to speak to the police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask for your name and cannot not track your call or IP address.

All young people who have information about violence or any type of crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can transmit information anonymously – your IP address will not be tracked. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity and is also independent of the police.

.