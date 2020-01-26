Police search for firearms crime in London after witnesses shoot Wood Wood after man shot in the leg

Metropolitan police are calling witnesses after a man was shot in the leg in Wood Green, Haringey.

Haringey police confirmed on Sunday January 26 that the victim’s condition was not life threatening after being rushed to hospital on Saturday January 25 with a gunshot wound.

After the incident, an article 60 was put in place nearby, which gave the police increased powers to arrest and search people.

In a tweet this morning, police wrote: “The condition of a man injured in the leg in #WoodGreen last night has been confirmed not to be fatal. The investigation is ongoing.”

Officers were called to High Road and Green Lanes at around 6:50 p.m. after reports of gunfire, but only High Road showed signs of a victim.

Anyone with information that could assist the police should call 101 quoting reference 6240 / 25jan. Or to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity.

A local priest from St Michael’s Church in Wood Green spoke to Twitter and said, “Please pray for this young man, all caught in this trap, our responding emergency services and the entire community of Wood Green . “

