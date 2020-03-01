police-search-for-suspect-just-after-retail-outlet-clerk-killed-in-riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Law enforcement are looking for a gunman who killed a seven-Eleven clerk during an attempted robbery on Friday early morning.

The incident was described all around three: 30 a.m. near Arlington and Indiana avenues, in accordance to Riverside Law enforcement Division.

Law enforcement say a purchaser observed the clerk.

They believe that the suspect was striving to rob the store.

Law enforcement say the taking pictures may perhaps be connected to two other crimes in Moreno Valley and Perris.

A description of the suspect has not been produced.