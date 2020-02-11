Police search for suspect who killed man in Corcoran apartment complex

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) – Corcoran police are looking for a male suspect who killed another man in an apartment complex just before 11 a.m. Monday.

“We have some leads,” said Corcoran’s deputy chief of police, Gary Cramer. “We sent a detective to the hospital who interviewed the victim. The victim was cooperative, provided information, and so we follow these leads while we speak.”

The victim, a 37-year-old Corcoran man, is expected to survive. Police believe he was shot once.

The officers who arrived found him in the parking lot of the Avalon family apartments.

Police say he does not live in the apartments and do not provide any information as to why he was in the area at the time.

“This apartment complex does not tend to generate many service calls,” said Cramer. “We have some, but it’s not an apartment complex in which we expect this kind of thing to happen.”

Police said the suspect may have escaped in a 2010 gold Ford Fusion with a California license plate of 6MVA692.

As for the motive, the police say there is simply not enough information to determine one yet.

