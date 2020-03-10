Police search for suspects involved in armed robbery on east side of Detroit – Up News Info Detroit – News News

% MINIFYHTMLdd841278267f19665d9fd5cb5d0fdba911%

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department needs help finding two men. the suspects searched in connection with a robbery that took place on the east side of the city.

Occurred on Friday, January 31 at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the 20400 block of Van Dyke Street.

Police say two employees were inside a local store when an unknown suspect, armed with a gun, broke through the front door.

Once inside the location, the suspect forced the employee into the manager’s office, followed by a second unknown suspect entering the location shortly after.

The suspects then demanded that shopkeepers fill their bags with cash from the safe. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the two suspects left the place in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1. Man, 5 & # 39; 11 & # 39; & # 39; at 6 & # 39; 2 & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;, mid-size constitution, last seen with a black mask, black hooded jacket, blue jeans with a stone wash on the front, blue gym shoes, dark gloves.

Suspect 2. Man, 5 & # 39; 11 ” – 6 ‘2, medium build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and white gloves.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Eleventh Investigation Unit at 313-596-1140 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

