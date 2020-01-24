Police search for wanted man in East London

Police looking for Andrew Anderson, who has been convicted of a series of threats and offenses against women, believe he recently traveled to East London.

Anderson is still wanted on trial for failing to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a pre-trial examination and for his trial on December 16.

Police now believe it may have been recently in the London area and investigations are underway there as well as in East Sussex.

During the December trial, heard in his absence on the instructions of the trial judge, he was convicted of seven offenses of domestic violence and harassment against two victims.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

He was found guilty of harassment, intimidation of witnesses and violation of a court order not to molest a woman, as well as harassment and two offenses of intimidation of witnesses to the against a second woman.

The conviction is scheduled to take place on January 31.

Anderson, 38, is white, 5’9 “and is medium height. He was last known to live on Sutherland Avenue in Bexhill.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said, “Recent reports suggest that Anderson may be in London.

“We think it may still be in the Waltham Forest area in east London, particularly in Leytonstone, working on construction sites there or elsewhere in London.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“We also want to question him about the allegations of new, similar harassment offenses against one of the women and two other women since his conviction.

“We also continue to actively investigate across East Sussex. If you see Anderson or know where he is, please contact us immediately by calling 101 or 999, citing the 474 series of 15/11.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

.