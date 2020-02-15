[Police searching for missing woman with medical condition in Sarasota]

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are currently searching for a missing woman who has a medical condition.

According to police, 40-year-old Starsena Giles was last seen Friday around 10 p.m. at her home located off 32nd Street.

Police say Giles is reportedly not taking her medication and is believed to be traveling on foot.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white, pink and black sneakers.

If you have seen Giles or know her whereabouts, please contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

