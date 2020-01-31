Police seek shooter in deadly shootout outside Van Nuys strip club

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Police say an argument outside a strip club in Van Nuys became violent when a suspect pulled out a gun and shot a man.

Los Angeles police were called to the Red Tie Gentlemen’s Club on Stagg Street just before 2:45 a.m. Friday.

The victim of the shooting was identified as a man in his twenties or thirties.

According to police, the suspect quarreled with the victim, then shot and left.

The officers are looking for the gunman, as well as two other men who were inside his car, which is described as a dark sedan.

The strip club parking lot was the site of a fatal shootout just over a year ago. In February 2019, a man was injured several times, also after a verbal altercation with a group of men.

An investigation into Friday’s shooting is underway.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.