Police shoot a man after a terrorist incident in the London world

People have been told to avoid south London today after a stabbing incident. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Police shot a man in south London today after it was believed that several people had been stabbed to death in an incident labeled as terrorist.

“A man was shot dead by armed officers in Streatham, South London. At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being checked; The incident was classified as terrorist, ”the police said on Twitter.

The police said people should avoid the area.

Some videos of the scene were posted on Twitter, but were not verified by Reuters. In one case, a man is seen lying on the floor of a shopping street and at least two armed police officers are pointing their weapons behind an unmarked car whose blue lights are flashing.

Another video showed helicopters and police cars in the surrounding streets.

The last such incident in London occurred in November when the police shot a man in a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people and wounded three others before being knocked down by bystanders. The authorities called this a terrorist attack. – Reuters