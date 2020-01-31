Police shoot at a vehicle outside the Mar-a-Lago estate of Trump

Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that violated security on Friday at Mar-a-Lago’s US President Donald Trump resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

According to the Sheriff’s Office in Palm Beach County, two people have been detained. No injuries were known. The president was not at the resort at that time, although he will arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV that was being chased by the Florida Highway Patrol broke security at 11:40 am at the resort’s main entrance. Officers fired and the SUV ran away. It was chased by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle was going to the resort.

The Mar-a-Lago resort of US President Donald Trump can be seen here in November 2017 in Palm Beach, Fla. The Sheriff’s Office in Palm Beach County said two people were taken into custody after the Friday morning incident outside the estate. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several break-ins since Trump became president. There was no immediate information about the two people who were arrested Friday.

The secret service said it would hold a press conference later in the day.