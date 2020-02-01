Police shot dead in southwest Fresno after quarrel over Super Bowl

FRESNO, California (KSEE / KGPE) – A man in southwest Fresno was shot dead just before noon Saturday after an argument with a man on a bicycle over the Super Bowl, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The officers intervened in the Tuolumne and B streets neighborhood, near Highway 99, around 11:50 a.m. for a report on the victim of a gunshot wound, said Lieutenant Charlie Chamalbide.

The victim, identified as a Latin man in his forties, told police that a homeless man on a bicycle had stopped where they were having barbecue and had started a dispute over the Super Bowl since the house was decorated with San Francisco 49ers decorations.

The argument escalated and the homeless man shot the victim in the abdomen with a makeshift weapon, said Chamalbide.

The victim was taken to the regional community medical center where he underwent surgery. His condition was not known at the time.

Chamalbide said the suspect, identified as a Latin man, was later arrested in a nearby homeless camp with the help of witnesses.

This story will be updated.