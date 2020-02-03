Police shot terrorist Streatham within 60 seconds of attack

Two people were stabbed on Streatham High Road in south London during a terrorist attack by Sudesh Amman.

Amman, already under investigation by the Met Counterterrorism Command, allegedly stole a knife after entering a store at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon (February 2) and was allegedly chased by a staff member.

Within 60 seconds of entering the store, he attacked two members of the public outside after removing the packaging from the knife.

Metropolitan police have now confirmed that the police responded to the attack and fatally killed Amman in the minute after the attack.

Armed police at scene of Streatham High Road

(Image: Victoria Jones / PA Wire)

Armed officers, who were part of a pro-terrorist surveillance operation against the attacker, followed Amman as it left an address in the Streatham area shortly after 1:20 p.m.

Officers also saw that a device was attached to his body and called in explosives officers and additional armed officers to deal with the potential threat that the device posed.

Cords were put in place and it was quickly established that the device hidden under his clothes was a hoax.

Met police also initially provided first aid to victims of stab wounds, with the London paramedics providing treatment after paramedics were able to do so safely.

Three people were transported by ambulance to hospitals in south London.

A forensic police officer heads to Boots at the scene of the attack in Streatham

(Image: Kirsty O’Connor / PA Wire)

A man in his forties was initially considered a fatal condition. However, after his hospital treatment, he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A woman in her 50s suffered life-threatening injuries and left the hospital.

Another woman in her twenties suffered minor injuries, allegedly caused by glass after the police unloaded a firearm. She was also released from the hospital.

Met police continue to investigate the Streatham attack.

.