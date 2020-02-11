Police: Six, including Kedah Immigration Officer, arrested for gang robbery Malaysia

Six men, including an immigration officer, have been arrested in the past four days for being involved in a number of gang robbery cases. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

SEBERANG PERAI, February 11 – Six men, including an immigration officer, have been arrested in the past four days for being involved in a number of gang robbery cases.

Deputy Commissioner for Police in Seberang Prai Tengah District, Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid, said one of the raids occurred in Bukit Mertajam on January 7.

He said four suspects went to a businessman around 1am and identified themselves as immigration officers.

One of the suspects wore an immigration official’s uniform, while the other three wore hats bearing the Immigration Service logo.

Nik Ros said the suspects requested that the entrepreneur and his wife’s identity documents be checked.

After reviewing the document, he said they accused the victim of providing false documents and went into the house on the pretext of investigating.

“Three of them went into the couple’s room and found the couple’s RM 21,126 cash that they said they had confiscated,” he said.

The suspects left immediately after taking the cash and suspecting that something was wrong. The businessman immediately submitted a police report.

ACP Nik Ros said they carried out the first arrests of two 44- and 24-year-old suspects in an apartment in Bukit Tengah on February 7, and two cell phones were seized in the raid.

The 44-year-old is a Rohingya migrant, while the 24-year-old is Malaysian.

The subsequent second arrest detained another 44-year-old Rohingya migrant in a house in Bukit Mertajam while several bags, jewelry, and three cell phones were confiscated.

Another 37-year-old Rohingya migrant was arrested at Kampung Kemunting in Karangan, Kedah, and two cell phones were confiscated.

A 43-year-old Malaysian with four criminal records was arrested at Sungai Kob in Karangan, Kedah and a cell phone was confiscated.

“On February 10, a 33-year-old immigration officer was arrested at the Belantik Immigration Depot, Sik in Kedah,” he said.

The police also confiscated several items of clothing, a pair of handcuffs labeled “Immigration,” a cell phone, and the suspect’s immigration card.

According to initial investigations, only five of the six suspects arrested admitted to robbing the businessman in Bukit Mertajam.

“The immigration officer admitted that he had used his immigration ID and uniform to enter the house,” he said.

He said two other suspects are believed to be still at large, including another immigration officer in Alor Setar, Kedah.

He added that all suspects have admitted to have been involved in three other gang robbery cases in Seberang Jaya, Batu Kawan and Simpang Ampat between November 4 and February 3.