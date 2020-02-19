[police:-st.-pete-girl-arrested-for-child-neglect,-remaining-malnourished-child-house-by-yourself]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg lady is driving bars struggling with two counts of boy or girl neglect involving a 10-thirty day period old infant woman.

Investigators say 24-yr outdated Kierra Lang life in the Jordan Park housing location. On Monday, the management executed a walkthrough of her home and observed the baby on the second floor with no just one observing her. The baby also appeared malnourished and was in a soiled diaper.

According to the arrest report, the little one also had a broken bone in her decreased leg.

The administrators contacted law enforcement who ended up last but not least in a position to get in contact with Lang. Lang explained to investigators, a buddy was supposed to be looking at the boy or girl even though she did laundry.

Yolanda Fernandez, with the St. Petersburg Law enforcement Section, could not say how extended the youngster experienced been left on your own. She did convey to Eight on Your Aspect, that youngster and two other folks were being taken into custody by the Division of Young children and Family members.

Lang remains in the Pinellas County jail on a $40,00 bond.