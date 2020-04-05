Police: St. Pete person charged with murder of ex-spouse missing because Feb.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg gentleman has been billed with the demise of his ex-wife who has been missing due to the fact late February.

The St. Petersburg Police Department issued a missing persons report for 62-year-outdated Andelka Morariu March 3 after spouse and children members instructed police no just one experienced found her since Feb. 28.

Morariu’s ex-husband George Morariu, 60, was arrested for 2nd degree murder in Andelka Morariu’s death Friday.

A family member reported Andelka Morariu lacking March 2 right after she failed to exhibit up for work.

When law enforcement spoke to George Morariu, he explained Andelka still left their property on 81st Avenue North Feb. 28 on foot and experienced not returned. According to law enforcement, online video surveillance confirmed that Andelka entered the dwelling that day and by no means still left.

Law enforcement reported the movie also unveiled that just several hours right after his wife entered the property, Geroge Morariu eliminated a huge object from the property and positioned it into the trunk of her car or truck.

Immediately after a search of the dwelling and automobiles, police claimed they located proof that Andelka Morariu’s disappearance was tied to a murder. The health care examiner decided Friday that Andelka was in truth a sufferer of murder by “unspecified means.”

The investigation into the woman’s death is nonetheless quite lively and police check with anyone with recommendations about Andelka or George Morariu to share it with the law enforcement office at 727-893-7780.

