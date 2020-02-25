police:-st.-pete-stabbing-victim-has-life-threatening-injuries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in St. Petersburg overnight, police said.

The incident occurred at a home in the 4800 block of Haines Road North.

Police said the victim was taken to Bayfront Health with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether this was an isolated incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

