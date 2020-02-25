police:-st.-petersburg-gentleman-utilized-pet-to-attack-a-different-man-for-the-duration-of-argument

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Rick Dattoli appreciates he’s lucky. When the German Shepherd started off gnawing at his leg, his very first considered was, this is it.

“I was contemplating I was heading to bleed out and die suitable below on the aspect of 34th Street,” claimed Dattoli. “So I pinched it closed and put tension and was going to use my sweatshirt as a tourniquet. “

The assault wasn’t random. In fact, St. Petersburg Law enforcement arrested the man who had management of the puppy at the time. Investigators say 45-12 months-aged Jason Varnadoe is now struggling with an aggravated battery cost immediately after he applied the pet as a weapon.

The incident occurred in front of the Kenwood Village Inn at 701 34th Avenue North in St. Petersburg about two p.m. on Sunday.

Dattoli claims the assault was over a $20 debt and when Dattoli explained to Varnadoe he hadn’t been paid out which is when Varnadoe turned offended all when Varnadoe’s German Sheperd was on a leash at the time.

“He didn’t even let go of it. He was in my face yelling at me and lunging. And each and every time he would lunge the puppy lunged,” stated Dattoli. “So he was receiving the dog labored up and worked up and I was not even anxious about what he was expressing. I was worried about the doggy.”

The pet dog grabbed Dattoli’s leg.

“There’s a gash about this long suitable in this article that was extensive open up and then a single about 2/3rd’s that dimensions proper upcoming to it and then numerous puncture wounds,” explained Dattoli, who served in the U.S. Army as a medic in the 1970s. “They’re all evenly sutured so it can drain, so it can not get infected.”

Varnadoe designed his to start with look in advance of a choose on Monday afternoon. The judge ordered that if he does publish bond, he cannnot have any contact with Dattoli.

Deputies are holding him on a $5,00 bond but Dattoli is concerned Varnadoe won’t heed the judge’s warning.

“I am fearful. I’m frightened,” claimed Dattoli. “I’ve been watching around my back again all working day.”