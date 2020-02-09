Police statement after teenage boy is covered in blood as police officers clash with fans after Barnsley vs. Sheffield on Wednesday

A teenager was hospitalized by a police officer after Barnsley’s collision with Sheffield on Wednesday.

The footage of the incident is widely distributed on social media and shows people clashing with police officers.

A young fan is seen with blood flowing from a wound on his head and then had to go to the hospital.

Twitter @ caitlindenton01

After the game between Barnsley and Sheffield on Wednesday, there were clashes between the fans and the police

A police officer also suffered injuries and the South Yorkshire police confirmed that an investigation would be opened.

Chief Superintendent and Match Commander Sarah Poolman said, “Yesterday, after the Barnsley-Sheffield match, our officers responded to interference between fans outside the Transport Interchange.

“A comprehensive, open investigation, including enhanced video footage, will be conducted to determine the circumstances of the incident, including the actions that resulted in a 16-year-old boy suffering from an officer baton head injury and an officer being attacked injured Belly and head.

“The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The policeman also visited a hospital.

“A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency medical officer. He was released during an investigation. “

Anyone who has witnessed the incident or has video footage should contact 101 with incident 232.

The championship game at Oakwell ended 1-1, when Cauley Woodrow canceled the start for Josh Windass.