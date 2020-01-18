Police suspect charged with murder of man found dead at Croydon home

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Croydon charged a man with murder.

Krasimir Kartikov, 60, was found dead on Whitehorse Road property at 8:50 a.m. Monday, January 13.

Kartikov, a native of Bulgaria, died of multiple injuries, revealed a post-mortem examination.

Nikolay Zhivkov, 44, without a fixed address, was charged with murder on Saturday January 18.

Zhivkov – also a Bulgarian national – was arrested on Thursday January 16 and taken to a West London police station before being charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the Wimbledon Court of First Instance today (Saturday January 18).

All witnesses, or anyone with information that could assist the police, are asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you know Mr. Kartikov? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an email to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

