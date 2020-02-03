Police: Tenn kills 3 week old puppies in the tumble dryer

SOUND BEND, IND. (CNN / WNDU) – An 18-year-old man is faced with two Level 6 crimes after killing a 3-week-old puppy in a tumble dryer.

The charges against Jeremy Lindsey say that he was home alone with the puppy Cammie after school. Danielle Chubb, the wife of Lindsey’s father, said she had come home to find the puppy on the couch.

Lindsey reportedly said to her, “Cammie is dead,” and the puppy was buried in the yard.

Later that day, Chubb said she went down the stairs to do laundry and found blood and hair in the dryer.

Lindsey reportedly said the reason the dog was killed was because it was mean to the cat.

The teenager has been arrested and held until a mental health check and Bond hearing.

