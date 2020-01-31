Police: The 14-year-old girl from Sarasota is charged with attempted murder after the shooting

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – A 14-year-old girl is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy during an ongoing social media dispute.

The girl was arrested on Tuesday after the second degree murder attempt, according to the Sarasota Police Department after a 1700 block shootout at 23rd Street.

Police say the teenager approached three people talking in a driveway and fired five to eight shots at the victim with a 9mm pistol.

The boy was hit four times on the upper right leg and left arm.

Police officers had arrived at the scene of the crime and found 9mm sleeves and blood on the road that led to the victim’s house, but his injuries were not life-threatening. The boy is currently recovering in a hospital.

The teenager was identified as a gunman during an emergency call, and the victim later took her out of a photo lineup.

The victim told investigators that he saw the girl “bend” on social media with a pistol, the same weapon used in the shootout, the police said.

The victim also said the two were at odds on social media about an allegation against him.

Police say the teenager was arrested and taken to Sarasota District Prison without incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-263-6838 or to leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

