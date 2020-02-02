Police: The social test ends with shots fired at the Hotel Lebanon

LEBANON, PA. – The police said they responded to a social check in a Lebanese hotel but had to call for help after gunfire.

Yesterday, around 9:17 p.m., the North Lebanon Township Police received a call for social assistance from the Hampton Inn on the 1600 block of East Cumberland Street.

According to the police, when they arrived they were told that shots had been fired and they called for support from several district police departments, the Lebanon city police and the state police.

Police also asked the Lebanon County Emergency Services Unit for help, who negotiated the issue until, according to officials, it surrendered around 2:30 a.m.

The issue, Union City’s William Burk, was arrested and charged with terrorist threats that ruthlessly endangered another person and caused crime.

40.340925

-76.411350